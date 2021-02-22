Position Summary: The Senior Scientist/Principal Scientist is responsible for developing next generation therapeutics to treat cancer using DNAtrix’s oncolytic viral platform, and will lead a team of scientists to bring new oncolytics from bench to the clinic. This is a laboratory-based position and is located in our San Diego, CA corporate offices and reports to the VP, Translational Research.

Specific Responsibilities:

Drives the design, execution, analysis, and reporting of research components of discovery and development programs and strategies

Builds, manages, and effectively leads a team of research professionals

Performs a variety of molecular, cell biological and biochemical laboratory techniques including, but not limited to tissue culture, molecular cloning, PCR, ELISA, and cell-based assays

Develops and executes molecular and cell-based assays for validation and characterization of candidate viral therapeutics

Reports and effectively communicates experimental results across the organization, relevant business partners and external research community

Writes reports, publications, and oral presentations

Manages the day-to-day laboratory operations

Maintains research records according to established procedures and level of content/quality required

Maintains a current and comprehensive understanding of the scientific discipline, tools and research that may affect or influence the course of projects, scientific methods, and/or company direction

Initiates and develops constructive relationships with other functions to ensure consistency with research strategies, such as Clinical Operations and Regulatory

Ensures compliance with corporate policies and laboratory procedures

Performs other duties and tasks as required

Qualifications:

Advanced degree (PhD, MD) required, including postdoctoral work in virology, immunology, biology, biochemistry, or a related field

Minimum 5 years of experience in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry leading projects and performing laboratory research

Proven track record in designing and executing research programs

Broad technical expertise and a desire to work in a laboratory focused role

Established managerial experience; supports the professional growth and development of direct reports

Knowledge of recent scientific advances and the ability to translate these into research directions

Established expertise in applied research through scientific publications and/or patents

Competencies

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Comes up to speed rapidly on scientific principles

Ability to prioritize and drive results with high scientific rigor

Effective problem solving and analytics skills; results oriented focus

Highly organized

Influence others to create a clear sense of direction in order to achieve deliverables

Excellent time management and interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal/written communications skills; strong technical writing skills

Fit well with DNAtrix’s company culture

Ideally possess advanced knowledge of cancer immunotherapies and/or oncolytic virotherapy

Physical Requirements: Ability to stand for prolonged periods of time, and occasionally lift and move up to 40 lbs.

This job description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed, and it is not intended to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

DNAtrix is an equal opportunity employer.

