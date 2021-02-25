La Jolla Institute for Immunology: Postdoctoral fellow

February 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on La Jolla Institute for Immunology: Postdoctoral fellow

Up to $50,000 per year + full benefits:

La Jolla Institute for Immunology:
Need a postdoc with skills of molecular and cell biological techniques and animal disease model to study the pathogenesis of allergic diseases
La Jolla, California

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

La Jolla Institute for Immunology: Postdoctoral fellow

February 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on La Jolla Institute for Immunology: Postdoctoral fellow

Up to $50,000 per year + full benefits:

La Jolla Institute for Immunology:
Need a postdoc with skills of molecular and cell biological techniques and animal disease model to study the pathogenesis of allergic diseases
La Jolla, California

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us