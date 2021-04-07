Senior Research Associate/Scientist, Biology – Regulus Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

We are currently seeking a highly motivated and hands-on cell and molecular biologist to be part of a great team in translational biology and core technologies. $65,000 – $85,000 a year
