Supporting assay design of multiplexed real-time and digital PCR products. Quantitative data analysis of experiments. Presentation of results to the assay team.
From ChromaCode – Sat, 10 Apr 2021 00:22:03 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
SCIENTIST/ ASSOCIATE SCIENTIST, ASSAY DEVELOPMENT – ChromaCode – Carlsbad, CA
Supporting assay design of multiplexed real-time and digital PCR products. Quantitative data analysis of experiments. Presentation of results to the assay team.