Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 2 years’ experience. Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate… $85,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 10 Apr 2021 03:20:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Research Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology – San Diego, CA
Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 2 years’ experience. Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate… $85,000 – $100,000 a year