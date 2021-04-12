Pharmaceutical Development Scientist – Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC – San Diego, CA

The company's global product development team is looking for a pharmaceutical development scientist with experience with liquid injectable product formulation… $90,000 – $120,000 a year
