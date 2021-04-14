Principal/Senior Scientist – Protein Sciences – Adcentrx Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 14, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal/Senior Scientist – Protein Sciences – Adcentrx Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Actively participating in the science through group leadership as well as hands-on lab work. Adcentrx Therapeutics is proud to offer a competitive total… $90,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 15 Apr 2021 02:29:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post