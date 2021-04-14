QC Scientist II, Microbiologist – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA

April 14, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on QC Scientist II, Microbiologist – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA

Direct the routine Environmental Monitoring program on site. Perform reviews of environmental monitoring data, writing summary reports and presenting findings…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Wed, 14 Apr 2021 23:12:26 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post