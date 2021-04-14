This candidate will design and implement genomic library screens and develop relevant isogenic models for phenotypic screens to validate new targets and to…
From Turning Point Therapeutics – Wed, 14 Apr 2021 09:16:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Sr. Scientist/Principal Scientist, Functional Genomics – Turning Point Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
This candidate will design and implement genomic library screens and develop relevant isogenic models for phenotypic screens to validate new targets and to…