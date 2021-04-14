Temporary Lab Manager/Research Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

Under supervision, this person will be responsible for carrying out experiments aimed at understanding the molecular mechanisms involved in neurodegeneration in… $23.34 an hour
