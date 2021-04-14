Maintain accurate and detailed lab notebooks and other records and have attention to detail. Ability to perform accurate record-keeping and organize and… $23.34 an hour
From UC San Diego – Wed, 14 Apr 2021 18:53:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Temporary Lab Manager/Research Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
Maintain accurate and detailed lab notebooks and other records and have attention to detail. Ability to perform accurate record-keeping and organize and… $23.34 an hour