Research Nurse (RN) – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

April 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Nurse (RN) – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The Clinical Research Nurse, under the direction of the Principal Investigator and Clinical Research Coordinator…
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Thu, 15 Apr 2021 16:41:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Project Coordinator – Clark Richardson & Biskup Consulting Engineers – San Diego, CA

April 3, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Project Coordinator – Clark Richardson & Biskup Consulting Engineers – San Diego, CA

Experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, or advanced technology projects preferred. The Project Coordinator must be an energetic, proactive, self-motivated,…From Clark Richardson & Biskup Consulting Engineers – Sat, 03 Apr 2021 17:55:08 GMT – View … […]