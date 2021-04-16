Postdoctoral Associate (Cancer Cell Biology) Commisso Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Associate (Cancer Cell Biology) Commisso Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

Research in the Commisso lab (www.commissolab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive metabolic stress tolerance in tumors.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 17 Apr 2021 05:42:26 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist/Engineer, Early Stage Process Development – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

June 2, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist/Engineer, Early Stage Process Development – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

To be successful in this role, the ideal candidate must have extensive process development expertise in biotechnology or cell and gene therapy areas.From Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Wed, 03 Jun 2020 00:11:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist Autoimmune Disease Thearapy – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist Autoimmune Disease Thearapy – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Scientist to develop and evaluate candidate therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, asthma…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Fri, 16 Apr 2021 03:16:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]