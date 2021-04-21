Senior Research Associate – Cell Biology | Tentarix Biotherapeutics

About the Company:

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members whoare passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Senior Research Associate will be responsible for in vitro screening and characterization of engineered protein therapeutics using biochemical, cellular, or immunological assays with primary cells and cell lines.



Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and execution of in vitro or ex vivo assays to characterize receptor binding, signaling, and cell activation/suppression, using a variety of techniques including ELISA, reporter assays, and cytometry-based assays

Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results, and present data at team meetings

Maintain a meticulous record of their research

Qualifications and Skills:

B.S., plus 4 or more years or M.S plus 2 or more years of industry experience in the field of cell biology or immunology or cancer biology

Experience with isolation of human PBMCs from blood and PBMC-based assays Experience in maintaining mammalian cell lines and with mammalian cell transfection

Technical experience in the development and execution of ELISAs, flow-cytometry, and other immunological multiplexing assays.

Experience in gene expression and signaling pathway analyses as well as mechanistic studies in immuno-oncology and immunology research is desirable

Goal oriented, organized, capable of multitasking

Thrive in a cross functional team environment

Our employees are the Company’s most valuable asset, so we offer attractive compensation and benefits packages to retain the best in the field. Tentarix is committed to equal opportunity in the terms and conditions of employment for all employees and job applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or gender expression, national origin, disability or veteran status.

Tentarix Biotherapeutics, Inc. also complies with all applicable national, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act and IRCA. We are an E-Verify employer.