Business Development Assistant (biotech / part-time) – OZ Biosciences Inc – San Diego, CA

April 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Business Development Assistant (biotech / part-time) – OZ Biosciences Inc – San Diego, CA

The heart of OZ Biosciences's culture and commitment is to provide life scientists with quality and reliable reagents. Only full-time employees eligible. $16 – $18 an hour
From Indeed – Thu, 22 Apr 2021 19:44:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Associate Scientist, In Vivo Pharmacology – TP Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

April 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Associate Scientist, In Vivo Pharmacology – TP Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will be a member of a multidisciplinary team and provide in vivo pharmacology expertise to ADME studies, working closely with DMPK…From TP Therapeutics – Thu, 22 Apr 2021 02:50:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biochemist – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDplex™) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

April 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biochemist – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDplex™) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

Full-Time opportunity (On-site Lab Environment). New campus location opened in 2019 with employee cafe, yoga/dance studio, employee gym, employee game room … $55,000 – $65,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 07 Apr 2021 16:31:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA j… […]