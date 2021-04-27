Staff Scientist (Cancer Cell Biology) Commisso Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Scientist (Cancer Cell Biology) Commisso Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

Research in the Commisso lab (www.commissolab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive metabolic stress tolerance in tumors.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 28 Apr 2021 05:22:51 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Staff Bioinformatics Scientist, Customer Collaboration – Illumina – San Diego, CA

January 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Bioinformatics Scientist, Customer Collaboration – Illumina – San Diego, CA

Illumina’s Customer Collaboration & Innovation (CCI) team transforms the relationship between top-tier customers and our Product Development organization, and…From Illumina – Fri, 29 Jan 2021 00:11:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, Translational Science – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – La Jolla, CA

July 11, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Translational Science – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – La Jolla, CA

With a minimum of 5-7 years of relevant experience is required, preferably in pharmaceutical or biotechnology sectors.From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Sat, 11 Jul 2020 08:06:36 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]