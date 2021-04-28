Research Technician – preclinical in vivo imaging – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

April 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Technician – preclinical in vivo imaging – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

Intravenous administration of imaging probes in mice and rats and performing CT-SPECT scans. Radiolabeling of antibodies for _in vivo_ imaging or therapeutic… $22 – $25 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 28 Apr 2021 23:21:29 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, DMPK – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

January 9, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, DMPK – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This is a unique opportunity to work with a proven and well-funded drug discovery and development team in a small company environment in the heart of San Diego…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Fri, 10 Jan 2020 00:23:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist – Cell Based Assays, Analytical Development – Investigo Life Sciences – Del Mar, CA

April 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist – Cell Based Assays, Analytical Development – Investigo Life Sciences – Del Mar, CA

Scientist, Cell Based Assays, Analytical Development. The Scientist, Cell Based Assays, Analytical Development will work with the Tech Ops team to develop and…From Investigo Life Sciences – Wed, 28 Apr 2021 03:18:14 GMT – View all Del Mar, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biotechnology: Contract Instructor-College Credit – San Diego Community College District – San Diego, CA

July 9, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotechnology: Contract Instructor-College Credit – San Diego Community College District – San Diego, CA

San Diego Community College District. This is a contract faculty position that includes a 20% reassignment being a program director per NAACLS standards.From San Diego Community College District – Thu, 09 Jul 2020 18:27:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]