Intravenous administration of imaging probes in mice and rats and performing CT-SPECT scans. Radiolabeling of antibodies for _in vivo_ imaging or therapeutic… $22 – $25 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 28 Apr 2021 23:21:29 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Technician – preclinical in vivo imaging – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA
Intravenous administration of imaging probes in mice and rats and performing CT-SPECT scans. Radiolabeling of antibodies for _in vivo_ imaging or therapeutic… $22 – $25 an hour