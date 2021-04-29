Research Assistant I (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) Zhao, J Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) Zhao, J Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant will be working in the J. Zhao lab and will be involved in biochemistry and structural biology work. Prior lab experience is a plus.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Fri, 30 Apr 2021 06:03:33 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Analytical Development Bioassay/Potency – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA

September 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Analytical Development Bioassay/Potency – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA

Those who join Emergent BioSolutions feel a sense of ownership about their future. You will excel in an environment characterized by respect, innovation and…From Emergent BioSolutions – Mon, 07 Sep 2020 00:58:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]