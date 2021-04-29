Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Biology | Tentarix Biotherapeutics

About the Company: Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate will be responsible for in vitro immunology assays and in vivo studies for the assessment of engineered protein therapeutics.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and execution of immunology assays including ELISAs, bioassays, cytometry-based assays, as well as PK/PD assays for immuno-oncology, autoimmune and other in vivo immune-related disease models

immune-related disease models Independently design and execute experiments, analyze results, make presentations, and present data in group meetings

Maintain a meticulous record of their research work

Qualifications and Skills:

B.S., plus 4 years or M.S plus 3 years of industry experience in the field of immunology/immuno-oncology or oncology

Technical experience in the development and execution of ELISAs, MSD, Western Blotting, gene expression analysis, flow-cytometry, in vitro and ex vivo immunology assays, and/or in vivo pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic assays

A strong background in cell culture is essential. Candidates must have experience with culturing immune as well as tumor or other primary cell model systems commonly used in immune-oncology and immunology research

Experience with animal handling and animal models is desirable

Able to multitask and thrive in a cross functional team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Our employees are the Company’s most valuable asset, so we offer attractive compensation and benefits packages to retain the best in the field. Tentarix is committed to equal opportunity in the terms and conditions of employment for all employees and job applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or gender expression, national origin, disability or veteran status.

Tentarix Biotherapeutics, Inc. also complies with all applicable national, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act and IRCA. We are an E-Verify employer.