Associate Scientist (Protein Production and Analysis Team) Prebys Center – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist (Protein Production and Analysis Team) Prebys Center – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The protein production group, led by Dr. Bobkov, works on a diverse portfolio of projects with SBP PIs and other collaborators.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 01 May 2021 05:42:18 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Staff Accountant 1, Accounts Payable – Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

April 17, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Accountant 1, Accounts Payable – Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Save time and apply through your LinkedIn account. Click the Apply with LinkedIn button and your LinkedIn profile will be imported into our site.From Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – Fri, 17 Apr 2020 22:29:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]