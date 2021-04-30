Conduct in vitro pharmacology experiments for preclinical contract research. Support research efforts for target identification, target validation, drug… $25 – $31 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 30 Apr 2021 11:07:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate/Associate Scientist (In Vitro Assay) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA
Conduct in vitro pharmacology experiments for preclinical contract research. Support research efforts for target identification, target validation, drug… $25 – $31 an hour