Scientist – Protein Chemistry | Tentarix Biotherapeutics

About the Company:

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune, and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency, and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture, and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

In this vital role you will be responsible for the production, assessment, and optimization of multi-specific therapeutic drug candidates, with many of the molecules of interest being complex biologics.

Responsibilities:

The Protein Chemistry group is primarily responsible for the purification and analytical assessment of novel and complex scaffold molecules, often antibody-based, that will be the next generation of multi-specific molecules therapeutics.

Be a part of a multidisciplinary team with capabilities in protein engineering, purification, and characterization of large molecule drug candidates with a heavy focus on purification and characterization.

The candidate should be capable of being a scientific leader with the ability to drive innovation, lead projects and teams, solve complex technical problems, and work independently as well as in cross-functional teams.

The individual should also be innovative in developing methodologies that enhance protein chemistry capabilities, reduce cycle time, increase throughput, and improve the quality of our lead molecules.

The Scientist should be able to interpret and report scientific results that support the generation of publications, patents, or regulatory submissions, and participate in internal and external scientific meetings.

Good written and oral presentation skills are a must.

Ph.D., post-doctoral experience, and/or Masters degree with +8 years in industry producing and characterizing protein therapeutics

Ability to multi-task and work flexibly with a high sense of urgency in a cross-functional highly matrixed team environment

Deep expertise in purification of complex engineered molecules using AKTA Pure and Avant systems

Expertise in advanced protein characterization and analytical techniques including analytical HPLC using multiple modalities, mass spec, binding kinetics, epitope binning, thermal stability, polyreactivity, and self-interaction

Knowledge in high throughput purification of large panels of engineered biologic molecules

Strong track record of scientific accomplishments demonstrated through publications in highly regarded journals and/or intellectual property generation

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications and Skills:

