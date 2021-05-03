*Must have hands-on experience in lab-scale biotechnology, including use of common lab equipment for molecular biology and biochemistry, automated liquid… $15 – $30 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 04 May 2021 01:12:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Biologist (liquid handlers / strain engineering techniques) (11700) – RCI – San Diego, CA
*Must have hands-on experience in lab-scale biotechnology, including use of common lab equipment for molecular biology and biochemistry, automated liquid… $15 – $30 an hour