The successful candidate will be responsible for designing and executing functional assays to generate data for characterizing therapeutic biologics. $42,995 – $85,667 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 04 May 2021 02:37:49 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
JANUX Research Associate/SR. Research Associate – JANUX THERAPEUTICS – La Jolla, CA
The successful candidate will be responsible for designing and executing functional assays to generate data for characterizing therapeutic biologics. $42,995 – $85,667 a year