Results oriented and data driven. Manufacturing and QC processes are performed following controlled protocols and data is recorded on batch records following… $24 – $25 an hour
From Indeed – Mon, 03 May 2021 18:37:48 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Manufacturing scientist / Lab Technician – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Results oriented and data driven. Manufacturing and QC processes are performed following controlled protocols and data is recorded on batch records following… $24 – $25 an hour