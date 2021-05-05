Director of Finance (BioTech Experience) – Janux Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Finance (BioTech Experience) – Janux Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Janux is developing unique immunotherapies that generate tumor-specific immune responses to attack and kill tumors without destroying a patient’s healthy tissue… $47,448 – $141,187 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 05 May 2021 18:03:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Contract Research Associate – High-throughput Screening MB2107 – Cibus US LLC – San Diego, CA

March 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Contract Research Associate – High-throughput Screening MB2107 – Cibus US LLC – San Diego, CA

Cibus is a biotechnology company with advanced technologies to precisely target and direct a plant’s natural gene-editing processes.From Indeed – Tue, 23 Mar 2021 19:43:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]