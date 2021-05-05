Manager, Site Operations | Astellas

Job Description

Developing innovative therapies is one of the most challenging, most essential and personally rewarding fields in science. This is the most exciting time to be a part of Astellas, a company with a uniquely collaborative and patient-focused culture.

There’s something special about working at Astellas. It’s reflected in our focus on the people we serve, the way we treat each other and the results we achieve together as a company.

Astellas is announcing a Manager, Site Operations opportunity at their Astellas Research Institute of America (ARIA) site in La Jolla, CA.

Purpose:

The primary purpose of this role is to provide high efficiency, proactive business support to a management team in a scientific environment. This position will work closely with various leaders and ARIA directors, with the ability to adjust direction in response to shifting priorities with little limited direct oversight in order to meet the needs of the company and business functions.

Essential Job Responsibilities:

Business operations

Provides high level administrative and business operations support to ARIA management team (including support arrangement of external meetings, complex travel, external visitors, etc.) in collaboration with global Astellas supporting functions and in accordance with Astellas policies.

Manages business aspects of all internal and external contracts including being the primary point of contact for legal initiation through execution, reporting, renewal and completion.

Oversees ARIA AP/invoicing and AR, providing timely payment of the company’s obligations and accurately monitoring company spend vs. budget — work closely with Astellas Finance department and in accordance with Astellas Procurement policies and procedures.

Acts as a coordinator for Hiring Managers and Human Resources for all external applicants and manages the scheduling interviews, creating agendas and facilitating the onsite experience for candidates.

Takes ownership of ARIA website updates and oversee company social media accounts and messaging.

Formats, proofs, finalizes and distributes selected company documents.

Interfaces with the local government to ensure all requirements set forth in the city ordinance are met. Escalates issues to ARIA management team as needed.

Laboratory operations

Serves as a lab operation coordinator for general matters including arrangement of lab service vendors/EHS consultant and scheduling preventive maintenance of instruments

Serves as a non-scientific member in the Institutional Animal Care & Use Committee (IACUC) of ARIA.

Perform other duties as assigned or special projects as needed.

Qualifications:

Required

Bachelor’s degree with minimum five years of experience in an administrative position in the technology, biotech or pharmaceutical industries required, preferentially including start-up experience while also being comfortable operating with a larger, organizationally structured company

Experience with assisting senior level managers or executives

Excellent communication, interpersonal, leadership skills and collaboration skills

Experience and solid technical proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite

Passionate and self-motivated individual who is comfortable in a “highly fluid environment” and transitioning from role-to-role as need requires.

Ability to exercise sound judgment, tact, diplomacy, integrity and professionalism in all interactions.

Ability to work independently without significant oversight or instruction to achieve results with a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

Proven track record of excellent judgment, problem resolution, teamwork, some budgeting and/or excel skills, decision-making skills, and the ability to work under pressure required.

Preferred

Able to learn processes/systems quickly

Experience with Adobe products (Acrobat-equivalent, Illustrator) preferred.

Prior experience with purchasing and inventory management preferred.

Facilities planning and coordination experience.

Able to set priorities and manage time, manage multiple projects and/or assignments.

Be able to effectively multi-task and reprioritize as needed; follow through on commitments.

Excellent sense of humor and friendly demeanor.

Japanese language skills are a plus.

Astellas is committed to equality of opportunity in all aspects of employment. EOE including Disability/Protected Veterans