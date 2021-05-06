Research Technician (Protein Design & Biophysics) – Mravic Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

May 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Technician (Protein Design & Biophysics) – Mravic Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

A position is available in a protein engineering and biophysics laboratory to produce and molecularly characterize novel synthetic proteins whose amino acid… $18.13 – $22.19 an hour
From Scripps Research – Thu, 06 May 2021 20:30:51 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Assistant, Quality Assurance (Temporary/Contractor) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

November 3, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Assistant, Quality Assurance (Temporary/Contractor) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Quality Assurance (QA) Assistant has the primary responsibility for supporting QA activities along with supporting Quality Systems and compliance as needed.From Inovio Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 03 Nov 2020 23:25:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]