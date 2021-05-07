The Associate Scientific Director will generate data, supervise/manage scientists in the La Jolla laboratory and/or work with CROs to generate data to inform…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Fri, 07 May 2021 20:06:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Scientific Director, Hematologic and Immunologic Toxicology (HIT) – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA
The Associate Scientific Director will generate data, supervise/manage scientists in the La Jolla laboratory and/or work with CROs to generate data to inform…