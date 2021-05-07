Bioinformatics Position (Ley Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

May 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Position (Ley Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will become a member of an experienced, dynamic and capable bioinformatics team with a focus on single cell RNA sequencing with protein…
From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Fri, 07 May 2021 22:22:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology – San Diego, CA

April 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology – San Diego, CA

Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 2 years’ experience. Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate… $85,000 – $100,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Sat, 10 Apr 2021 03:20:57 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]