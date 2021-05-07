Ph.D. in biological sciences or relevant field and completed 2+ years of postdoctoral training is required; pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry experience…
From Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Sat, 08 May 2021 01:01:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Lead Finding Platform & Technology – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Ph.D. in biological sciences or relevant field and completed 2+ years of postdoctoral training is required; pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry experience…