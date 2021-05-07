Staff Research Associate III – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

Under general supervision of the Principal Investigator, the Staff Research Associate will conduct independent research in the field of algae biotechnology and… $51,936 – $69,859 a year
From UC San Diego – Sat, 08 May 2021 00:55:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

