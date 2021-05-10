Senior Research Associate, In Vivo Pharmacology

Neomorph Inc is building the pre-eminent biotech in the protein degradation space. Focusing on next-generation approaches, Neomorph is assembling a world class team to advance the science around this emerging modality and address serious unmet medical needs.

At Neomorph, we aim to solve critical problems in human health by advancing the technology of targeted protein degradation. We will tackle serious diseases that have been considered intractable due to a lack of ‘druggable’ therapeutic targets. The Neomorph founders and management teams are composed of people that have demonstrated years of dedication to the field, and who are responsible for multiple major scientific advances in the space. We are seeking highly engaged and innovative individuals who wish to join us in building a collaborative and people-focused company, centered on scientific excellence in the pursuit of highly impactful and novel therapies.

Our ideal candidate:

You are a highly collaborative, talented, and motivated scientist, with a strong understanding of mouse models of human disease. You thrive in a multi-disciplinary team environment and are looking for an opportunity to work alongside leaders in the rapidly growing field of targeted protein degradation. You are looking to be part of a fun and exciting team, setting the culture and the foundation for growth of our new company.



Responsibilities:

Design and execution of in vivo pharmacology studies to support Neomorph programs

Identify, develop, and validate in vivo models that build pharmacologic relationships between drug exposure, and pharmacodynamic biomarkers

Work collaboratively with the other groups to develop and execute ex vivo assays to monitor program-specific readouts

Evaluate data, and prepare reports and presentations for internal and external meetings

Required Qualifications:

BS Cancer Biology or related field with 5+ years of relevant work experience or MS with 2+ years of relevant work experience

Experience with oncology models (xenograft, syngeneic) and/or autoimmune models

Experience in planning, executing, and interpreting impactful and informative PK/PD and efficacy studies

Experience in supporting drug discovery teams with timely and robust pharmacology data packages

Preferred Qualifications:

Expertise in the following techniques: cell culture, cell isolation, flow cytometry, basic molecular biology

Knowledge and experience in developing complex genetic or reconstituted in vivo models

Experience in contributing preclinical data packages to IND reports is highly valuable

Proven high performer with expertise in small molecule drug discovery

