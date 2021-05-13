Director, Analytical Development – FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas – San Diego, CA

_This role requires relocation to College Station, Texas_*. The *Director of Analytical Development* is responsible for providing technical leadership in the… $171,000 a year
