Formulation Scientist | LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Job Description

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc., a San Diego-based drug formulation development contract research organization (CRO) company, is seeking a scientist to join our expanding R&D team to lead individual drug formulation development projects. LATITUDE utilizes its extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other formulation challenges over a range of dosage forms for both external clients and internal programs. A successful candidate will possess proficiency in a variety of analytical chemistry and formulation techniques. This is a salaried, full-time position with excellent benefits.

Job Requirements

Act as the lead on multiple projects with direct and/or indirect report management responsibilities

Conduct activities including pre-formulation assessment, formulation development, scale-up and/or tech transfer to manufacturing, as well as formulation optimization to provide desired solubility, stability and container compatibility.

Perform analyses of formulation samples and drug products, manage analyses of stability samples, using analytical instrumentation such as HPLC, KF, LC-MS, viscometer, and osmometer

Design, execute and interpret formulation development based on the defined deliverables, planning the activities to meet the project timelines.

Prepare presentations of data and progress; make regular presentations to external clients during formulation development projects.

Maintain and ensure safe laboratory environment and work practices.

Remain current in the field by review of relevant scientific literature.

The candidate may be responsible for the supervision of a group of up to 4 direct reports.

Skills and Experience

MS or Ph. D. in Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biochemistry or other industry-relevant field required

Solid experience in formulation development and analytical techniques required

1+ years’ experience in a pharmaceutical industry setting preferred

Experience with Quality Control environments in the pharmaceutical industry is a plus

Salary commensurate with experience. LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an EOE.

Please send resume (cover letter optional) to jobs@latitudepharma.com