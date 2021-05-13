Formulation Scientist | LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Job Description
LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc., a San Diego-based drug formulation development contract research organization (CRO) company, is seeking a scientist to join our expanding R&D team to lead individual drug formulation development projects. LATITUDE utilizes its extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other formulation challenges over a range of dosage forms for both external clients and internal programs. A successful candidate will possess proficiency in a variety of analytical chemistry and formulation techniques. This is a salaried, full-time position with excellent benefits.
Job Requirements
- Act as the lead on multiple projects with direct and/or indirect report management responsibilities
- Conduct activities including pre-formulation assessment, formulation development, scale-up and/or tech transfer to manufacturing, as well as formulation optimization to provide desired solubility, stability and container compatibility.
- Perform analyses of formulation samples and drug products, manage analyses of stability samples, using analytical instrumentation such as HPLC, KF, LC-MS, viscometer, and osmometer
- Design, execute and interpret formulation development based on the defined deliverables, planning the activities to meet the project timelines.
- Prepare presentations of data and progress; make regular presentations to external clients during formulation development projects.
- Maintain and ensure safe laboratory environment and work practices.
- Remain current in the field by review of relevant scientific literature.
- The candidate may be responsible for the supervision of a group of up to 4 direct reports.
Skills and Experience
- MS or Ph. D. in Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biochemistry or other industry-relevant field required
- Solid experience in formulation development and analytical techniques required
- 1+ years’ experience in a pharmaceutical industry setting preferred
- Experience with Quality Control environments in the pharmaceutical industry is a plus
Salary commensurate with experience. LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an EOE.
Please send resume (cover letter optional) to jobs@latitudepharma.com
