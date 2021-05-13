Write reports covering data and non-data project topics. He/she will execute testing in accordance to pre-written protocols; document, analyze and summarize… $50,000 – $55,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 13 May 2021 21:56:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate – Nexus Dx, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Write reports covering data and non-data project topics. He/she will execute testing in accordance to pre-written protocols; document, analyze and summarize… $50,000 – $55,000 a year