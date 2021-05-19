Develop, maintain, and operate bioinformatics pipelines for assay design, data mining and analysis. ; an excellent understanding of genomic databases and their…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Wed, 19 May 2021 09:52:30 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Bioinformatics Scientist – Primer Design – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Develop, maintain, and operate bioinformatics pipelines for assay design, data mining and analysis. ; an excellent understanding of genomic databases and their…