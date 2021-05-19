Personal Trainer / Biomechanics Lab Technician (Running Analysis) – Kinetik Performance Co. – San Diego, CA

May 19, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Personal Trainer / Biomechanics Lab Technician (Running Analysis) – Kinetik Performance Co. – San Diego, CA

Able to commit to ~20 hours/week or more, including the potential for weekend, morning, and evening hours as needed. Personal Training: 2 years (Required). $30 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 19 May 2021 18:32:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manager, Contract Manufacturing – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 10, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manager, Contract Manufacturing – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to potentially treat and protect people from diseases…From Inovio Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 10 Jul 2020 23:22:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]