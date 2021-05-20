We are seeking an experienced cellular biologist/virologist to join our Discovery Research group to help build and screen a pipeline of virus-based therapeutics…
From IconOVir Bio – Thu, 20 May 2021 15:10:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Scientist/Senior Research Associate – High Throughput Screening (HTS) – IconOVir Bio – San Diego, CA
We are seeking an experienced cellular biologist/virologist to join our Discovery Research group to help build and screen a pipeline of virus-based therapeutics…