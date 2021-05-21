Uses skills as a seasoned, experienced bioinformatics programming professional with a broad understanding of computational algorithms; identifies and resolves a… $80,892 – $113,333 a year
From UC San Diego – Sat, 22 May 2021 06:52:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Bioinformatics Programmer 3 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
Uses skills as a seasoned, experienced bioinformatics programming professional with a broad understanding of computational algorithms; identifies and resolves a… $80,892 – $113,333 a year