Scientist/Senior Scientist Autoimmune Disease Thearapy – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

May 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist Autoimmune Disease Thearapy – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Scientist to develop and evaluate candidate therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, asthma…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Sat, 22 May 2021 03:20:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Clinical Scientist – Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

August 31, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Clinical Scientist – Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Clinical Scientist Program Lead, Ide-cel. The Senior Clinical Scientist reports through the Clinical Science function which provides scientific expertise…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Mon, 31 Aug 2020 18:31:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]