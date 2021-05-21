Scientist/Senior Scientist – Protein Sequencing Assay Platform Development – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist – Protein Sequencing Assay Platform Development – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will have a strong quantitative analytical skill set and deep expertise in designing, developing, optimizing and troubleshooting high-plex…
From Encodia, Inc. – Fri, 21 May 2021 23:37:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant II (Protein Production and Analysis Team) Prebys Center – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II (Protein Production and Analysis Team) Prebys Center – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The successful candidate will join a team involved in diverse applied-research activities and will work side-by-side with experienced scientists on projects in…From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 28 Apr 2021 05:22:51 GMT – Vi… […]