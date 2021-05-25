M.S. or B.S. degree in a scientific discipline with minimum of 4 years of biotechnology, clinical, or. Associate with flow cytometry, cell culture, and assays…
From Fate Therapeutics – Wed, 26 May 2021 02:14:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Line Development (Quality Control) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
M.S. or B.S. degree in a scientific discipline with minimum of 4 years of biotechnology, clinical, or. Associate with flow cytometry, cell culture, and assays…