This position is responsible for the technical and scientific oversight of the Microbiology department, works closely with the laboratory directory and other…
From Tri City Healthcare District – Wed, 26 May 2021 05:22:02 GMT – View all Oceanside, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Microbiology Supervisor – Tri City Healthcare District – Oceanside, CA
This position is responsible for the technical and scientific oversight of the Microbiology department, works closely with the laboratory directory and other…