Automation Engineer | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology will produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants.

BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical and operational milestones since its formal launch about 3 years ago, and it is now preparing for regulatory clearance and market launch in the US.

BlueNalu will be moving from its current R&D and Administrative offices in San Diego to a new

~40,000 s.f. facility over the next 9-12 months, which will incorporate a new headquarters operation, R&D and QA offices, and a GMP-inspected operation for limited commercial production of BlueNalu’s various cell-based seafood products to our initial test markets.

Job Summary:

We are seeking a qualified, motivated individual to join our company as an Automation Engineer. As part of our team, you will design, build, and maintain automated systems for use in a GMP manufacturing environment. You will collaborate with departmental and corporate leadership to determine existing automation capabilities and future opportunities, creating detailed specifications and project road maps for automation projects that support our business objectives. Our ideal candidate has at least a bachelor’s degree in engineering with a focus on automation, electrical/software engineering, or a relevant field. We are searching for someone with excellent problem-solving and communication skills. Someone who values empowerment, diversity, inclusion and the development of people to create an outstanding company culture. Someone with the enthusiasm, experience, and leadership to do something that’s never been done before and the work ethic to make it happen. If this sounds like you, there is no better time than the present…. let’s do this!

This new plant is approximately 40,000 sq. ft., and will include a hygienically-designed, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) food production plant that will be designed for limited commercial production of BlueNalu’s various cell-based seafood products in our initial test markets. This plant maintains all the critical systems and operations similar to a therapeutic biotech plant, and will continually be introducing products derived from new species, and will also continually be introducing new product applications, and presentations.

The Automation Engineer will be responsible for designing and implementing automated systems, leading collaborative discussions between leadership and key stakeholders to determine automation goals, support existing automation technology with component and process upgrades, and create detailed road maps to guide automation projects from conception to final implementation. They will plan and coordinate activities associated with the operational readiness of the process automation applications within the process scale-up facilities used in the manufacture of cell-cultured seafood for GMP and Non-GMP activities.

Job Responsibilities:

In-house system owner and SME for all manufacturing automated systems

Author, review, and maintain functional specifications

Troubleshooting, resolution and improvement of automation applications, including batch and continuous control including Data Historian, Backups and Alarm Paging

Providing automation expertise for assigned projects led by Engineering functions

Maintaining life cycle management of control system and documentation within applicable procedural documents and industry guidance

Lead use of new automated technologies and serve as SME for software functional changes

Build, troubleshoot and maintain recipes in accordance with local process and procedures.

Possess an understanding of equipment, facilities, systems and bioprocess unit operations

The successful candidate will be expected to multi-task numerous activities, as well as be self- directed, lead and drive the completion of project deliverables

Responsible to help create and promote a culture of safety, implement plant and company safety programs, promote and maintain a high level of awareness and adherence to defined employee safety requirements and procedures and current Good Manufacturing Practices

Interface with regulatory authorities as required to support Manufacturing Operations audits.

Foster a culture of compliance and strong environmental, health, and safety performance

Required Skills:

Ability to partner cross-functionally on proprietary process technologies, while also developing and leveraging successful external contacts and relationships.

Strong scientific and technical writing and presentation skills

Detail oriented with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Innovative and creative thinking and willing to challenge established methods

Self-starter with a strong bias for action and ability for problem-solving and troubleshooting

Familiarity with advanced project management tools desired

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail, and strong professional written and verbal communication skills

Ability to positively manage conflict, provide difficult feedback and negotiate resolution

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, chemical engineering, or a relevant technical field

5+ years experience as automation engineer in manufacturing industry, preferably pharma and/or food

Experience with Rockwell, Delta V, and equivalent solutions

Experience with data collection and historian solutions such as OSI PI and SCADA

Experience designing and implementing Process Control Systems (PCS) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES),

Working knowledge of 21CFR part 11, GAMP5, and S88

Experience with software development, testing and validation

Understanding of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), Good Automated Manufacturing Practices (GAMP) and Good Documentation Practices (GDP)

Project delivery experience

Superb communication and organizational skills

Experience designing and programming control systems from the ground up, as well as updating existing systems

Strong analytical and problem-solving through a data based approach

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package.

All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

Additional information about BlueNalu can be found on our website at www.bluenalu.com

To apply for this position, visit www.bluenalu.com/careers