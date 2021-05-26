Bioprocess Engineer – Pilot Process Development | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value- added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants, and do not require genetic modification.

Position Description

At BlueNalu you will change the way healthy seafood is produced to be sustainable and environmentally friendly. This position will focus on the development of new high-yield cell culture systems and improvement of existing bioprocessing technologies towards large-scale cellular aquaculture. Candidates must be highly skilled in bioreactor operation and associated laboratory cell culture techniques, downstream processing techniques for cell recovery, control system configuration, data acquisition, and maintenance.

Responsibilities

Evaluate new and existing bioprocess technologies, methods, and equipment with emphasis on scale-up and optimization of cell culture.

Serve as a team lead in executing and optimizing pilot-scale cell culture as well as development and optimization of cell recovery systems.

Lead technology transfer of optimal processes towards operations and pilot manufacturing and assist in training of technical operators.

Create design specifications for bioreactor and other processing equipment.

Serve as a subject matter expert in current state-of-art pilot- and large-scale cell culture processes and cell recovery systems.

Create and follow Standard Operating Procedures and adhere to all safety and company policies.

Adoption of flexible schedules and some weekend work may be required to maintain project timelines.

Required Skills

Demonstrated expertise with scale-up of cell culture processes using bioreactor systems as well as cell recovery systems.

Efficient Design of Experiments (DOE) and statistical analysis of experimental and characterization/validation data.

Understanding of aseptic techniques and control of microbial contamination and experience with working in GMP environment.

Understanding of installation / commissioning / validation systems for bioreactors

Experience with generation of process flow diagrams for manufacturing operations.

Hands-on experience and mechanical aptitude for troubleshooting and maintaining bioreactor hardware and control systems.

Demonstrated ability to conceive, plan and execute engineering projects and operations.

Working knowledge of protocols and operations in GMP environment.

Ability to summarize, interpret and review experimental data with adequate computer skills for data acquisition, data management and visualization of experimental results.

Attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team to achieve departmental goals.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Qualifications & Experience

BS or MS in Chemical or Biochemical Engineering, Biotechnology, or equivalent with 6+ years of experience.

Experience with bioreactors and cell culture in a pilot processing environment is a must.

Some proven supervisory experience is required.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package.

All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com

To apply for this position, visit www.bluenalu.com/careers