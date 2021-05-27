Cell Biologist/Cancer Cell Biologist-Postdoc – Human BioMolecular Research Institute (HBRI) – San Diego, CA

May 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Biologist/Cancer Cell Biologist-Postdoc – Human BioMolecular Research Institute (HBRI) – San Diego, CA

Help design and conduct a research project within the area of active research of the Principal Investigator. (2.) Teach techniques to others; train and oversee…
From Human BioMolecular Research Institute (HBRI) – Thu, 27 May 2021 12:09:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior or Staff Bioinformatics Scientist, Customer Collaboration – Illumina – San Diego, CA

January 28, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior or Staff Bioinformatics Scientist, Customer Collaboration – Illumina – San Diego, CA

Illumina’s Customer Collaboration & Innovation (CCI) team transforms the relationship between top-tier customers and our Product Development organization, and…From Illumina – Fri, 29 Jan 2021 00:11:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Office Assitant/Accounting Associate – Genesee Scientific – Lakeside, CA

March 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Office Assitant/Accounting Associate – Genesee Scientific – Lakeside, CA

Full-Time accounting position in midsize El Cajon based firm. Position reports directly to Controller (CPA) and responsibilities include supporting Accounting… $14 – $18 an hourFrom Indeed – Tue, 30 Mar 2021 17:20:19 GMT – View all Lakeside, CA jobs […]