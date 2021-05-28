Senior Research Associate / Research Associate III, Molecular Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

May 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate / Research Associate III, Molecular Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

That will be a key member of the Molecular Engineering team. Include DNA and RNA extraction, traditional PCR, gel electrophoresis, qPCR, and droplet digital PCR…
From Fate Therapeutics – Fri, 28 May 2021 20:14:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Bioinformatics Staff Scientist – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

September 4, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Staff Scientist – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

Staff scientists are responsible for making major scientific contributions to Dr. Staff Scientists are also expected to help develop new scientific projects by…From J. Craig Venter Institute – Fri, 04 Sep 2020 17:35:45 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]