Manufacturing Technician I (1st Shift: M-F 7:30am-4:00pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

June 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Technician I (1st Shift: M-F 7:30am-4:00pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

The Manufacturing Technician I will be responsible for conducting cGMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and…
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Tue, 01 Jun 2021 22:51:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

