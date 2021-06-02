Optical alignment of a complex system that requires attention to detail, following rigorous procedures. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, results…
From NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – Wed, 02 Jun 2021 23:41:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Optical HW Engineering Technician – NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Optical alignment of a complex system that requires attention to detail, following rigorous procedures. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, results…